Job market still strong, but showing signs of decay

The job market is cooling off, and the “great resignation” may be winding down as a result.

According to new data, there were 10.7 million job openings in June, which is still above pre-pandemic levels. But it’s down 10 percent from a peak in March.

“The labor market is definitely cooling down. But at the same time, it’s still very hot. So we’re just going from white hot to red hot,” said Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor.

The most significant change is in the retail industry. The number of available jobs dropped 29 percent from May to June. Analysts say that trend could continue as inflation distorts household budgets.

“Depending on what goes on with the consumer, if they do shift more of their spending to those necessities, there may be less dollars spent for some of those discretionary apparel or other items which may impact the retail landscape,” said Scott Blumsack, chief strategy officer at Monster.

Other trends in June showed fewer people got laid off and fewer people quit their jobs. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, new numbers from Robert Half show only 8 percent of companies surveyed foresee hiring freezes or layoffs.

“Even though employer demand for more workers is cooling down, what we’re seeing is that employers are very hesitant to lay off the workers that they’ve spent the last year desperately trying to hire and retain,” Zhao said.

Analysts expect the number of job openings to continue falling for the rest of this year. New projections from Robert Half show that 46 percent of companies plan to add new positions during the second part of this year, down from 65 percent in the first half of the year.

Federal leaders say they would like to see one job opening for every person looking for work. Right now, there are almost two openings for every job seeker.