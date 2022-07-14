Homeless camp bunker search nets $100K stash of stolen goods

Northern California police have arrested six people after finding $100,000 of stolen power tools, weapons and other items in an underground bunker at a homeless encampment.

The San Jose Police Department said officers on Tuesday recovered the property that was stolen from a nearby business. Police say the thieves stole three hunting shotguns, ammunition and three pickup trucks that were used to transport the haul to a bunker near San Jose's Coyote Creek. The Mercury News reports patrol officers saw one of the stolen trucks in the area and stopped a man on Monday.

The bunker was searched after a man was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said that the man was searched by officers because he was on probation for auto theft and that he had a ghost gun, the term used for privately assembled firearms that are usually impossible to trace because they are not registered and do not have serial numbers.