Chicago cop who shot man in chase stripped of police powers

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago Police officer who fatally shot an armed man in the back during a foot pursuit in March has been stripped of his police powers.

Police Superintendent David Brown announced the decision to strip Officer Evan Solano of his police powers on Monday.

He did not provide any details about why he decided but said it came after the civilian review board investigating the shooting gave him more information.

Solano was chasing 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez on March 31 when he shot Alvarez in the back.

The video shows Alvarez appearing to drop a handgun as he fell.

According to the Associated Press, the body camera showed Alvarez falling to the ground after five gunshots rang out.

The fatal shooting of Alvarez came two days after 13-year-old Adam Toledo was fatally shot and killed by another Chicago police officer during another foot pursuit, the AP reported.

After Toledo was shot and killed, Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanded an interim foot pursuit policy be drawn up. Last month, the police department introduced that new foot-pursuit policy, which prohibits foot pursuits for minor traffic violations, and bars officers from separating from partners if they can’t see the person they’re chasing.