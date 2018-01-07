$559M Powerball jackpot won in New Hampshire

Just a day after a lotto player in Florida claimed a $450 million Mega Millions jackpot, America got another big winner Saturday night.

A winning ticket for the $559 million Powerball jackpot was sold in New Hampshire, ending the streak of 20 straight drawings without a winner, dating back to October. The Powerball website did not immediately specify where in New Hampshire the winning ticket was purchased.

The winning numbers were 12, 29, 30, 33 and 61, with a Powerball number of 26.

The jackpot will now reset to $40 million.

Powerball and Mega Millions are the two biggest lottery games in the United States. Rule changes to Powerball in 2015 and Mega Millions in 2017 made the games harder to win. That means it's more likely that we'll see future instances where both of the games have jackpots that grow to dizzying heights at the same time.

The biggest Powerball jackpot ever was a $1.6 billion prize split three ways in January 2016. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million in March 2012, also split three ways.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million, while the odds for Powerball's jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.