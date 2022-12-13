Argentina, Messi book spot in World Cup final after 3-0 win over Croatia

Argentina will play for a World Cup championship after a dominant 3-0 win over Croatia in Tuesday's semifinal.

A foul of Julián Álvarez in the penalty box led to Argentina's first goal. Lionel Messi buried the penalty kick into the back of the net in the 32nd minute.

It was Messi's fifth goal this World Cup. Three of the goals have come from penalty kicks.

Alvarez's goal in the 39th minute gave Argentina a 2-0 lead going into halftime.

Croatia had an excellent chance to cut the deficit in half in the 62nd minute. A free kick was sent into the box and nearly headed into the goal. Argentina's defense came up big after the goalie deflected the ball.

About five minutes later, Argentina put the game out of reach. Alvarez scored his second goal with an assist from Messi.

A jubilant Messi couldn't stop smiling after the game. The World Cup is the only major trophy that has eluded him in his illustrious.

Argentina will take on the winner of France and Morocco on Sunday.