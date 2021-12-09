Bob Dole to lie in state at US Capitol on Thursday

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers on Thursday will honor former Senate majority leader and presidential candidate Bob Dole when his casket lies in state at the U.S. Capitol.

President Joe Biden and others will gather Thursday to pay tribute to the man Biden called an “American giant.”

The service is one of several over two days in Washington for the former Republican senator from Kansas.

Dole served as an elected lawmaker in both the House and Senate for decades. He ran for president several times throughout his career and was elected as the Republican nominee ahead of the 1996 election, which he later lost to Bill Clinton.

Dole, a World War II veteran, is known as one who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility.

He died Sunday at the age of 98 after he announced in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.