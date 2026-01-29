LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered closing arguments Tuesday in the Nathan Chasing Horse trial, with the case now in the hands of a jury of four men and eight women.

The state used its closing argument to take jurors back through testimony from nearly 20 witnesses, including alleged victims, saying it showed a pattern of abuse by Nathan Chasing Horse. Prosecutors walked through the charges Chasing Horse is facing and tied each count to the alleged victims.

WATCH| Alyssa Bethencourt repots the latest on sexual abuse trial of Nathan Chasing Horse

Nathan Chasing Horse sexual abuse trial goes to jury after closing arguments

"For almost 20 years, this man spun a web of abuse — and these victims were caught in it," a prosecutor said.

Inside the courtroom, supporters for the alleged victims filled one side, many wearing yellow ribbon pins, while a smaller group of supporters for Nathan Chasing Horse sat nearby.

Defense attorney Craig Mueller pushed back, challenging the credibility of the witnesses and pointing jurors to what he called gaps in the evidence. He told jurors there were no eyewitnesses, no DNA, and no physical evidence, arguing the state did not prove its case.

"We don't need to spend hours explaining years of hurt feelings to get to the truth of this case. This case is actually very simple. All the evidence from that witness stand points to one verdict — not guilty," Mueller said.

Deliberations are underway, meaning a verdict could come at any time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.