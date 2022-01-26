Raiders' Nathan Hobbs pleads guilty to careless driving, blood-alcohol under legal limit for DUI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nate Hobbs' blood-alcohol level was under the legal limit for Driving Under the Influence after he was found sleeping in a vehicle on the exit ramp of a casino parking garage, according to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

The Raiders player has pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving connected to the incident, however.

On Jan. 3, Hobbs was arrested for DUI after he was found asleep in his car in the parking structure of The Cromwell Hotel.

On Wednesday, Hobbs pleaded guilty to one count of Unlawful Manners of Driving—Careless Driving.

The complaint alleges that Hobbs did “willfully and unlawfully operate a vehicle in any other than a careful or prudent manner by falling asleep in an exit lane” of a parking garage. As part of the agreement, Hobbs will pay a $685 fine, complete a victim impact panel, and complete 20 hours of community service.

If these court requirements are not met, Hobbs faces a 30-day jail sentence.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson emailed the following statement:

“After reviewing the facts of the case, and the fact that the result of the blood-alcohol test placed Mr. Hobbs under the legal limit for a DUI charge, my office determined that this was the most appropriate disposition in this case. Mr. Hobbs’ case will progress through the normal channels of the justice system, as would any other case with similar circumstances. Additionally, he will be submitting to an alcohol treatment program provided by the National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players’ Association.”

Hobbs’ next scheduled court date is March 23.

Hobbs was also recently cited for reckless driving by Nevada Highway Patrol in an unrelated incident.

