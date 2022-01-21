Watch
Raiders' Nate Hobbs cited for reckless driving weeks after DUI arrest

Rick Scuteri/AP
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge shortly after the team returned from a road game in Indianapolis. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, that dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. about a driver asleep inside a vehicle parked on an exit ramp of a parking garage. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jan 21, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Weeks after his arrest for driving under the influence, Las Vegas Raiders corner back Nate Hobbs has been cited for reckless driving.

Friday, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol confirmed Hobbs had been issued a reckless driving citation.

On Jan. 3, the 22-year-old was arrested for DUI after police found him asleep inside a vehicle parked on the exit ramp of a parking garage at the Cromwell.

Police say he failed a field sobriety test and was booked into Clark County Detention Center. He has since been released.

MORE: Raiders' Nathan Hobbs told officers he was 'just tired,' police report says

Hobbs' attorneys previously expressed concerns that the circumstances alleged by police in the case do not meet the state definition of a DUI.

"The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law," David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld wrote.

Friday, his attorneys said they were aware of the new citation.

"We understand that a traffic citation was issued to Mr. Hobbs, and we will address it in the court system," they wrote.

