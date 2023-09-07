Multiple citations, arrests made at Lake Mead, Colorado River, and Lake Havasu

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Despite stormy weather across Southern Nevada, many people still visited the Colorado River, Lake Havasu, and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area to celebrate Labor Day. Officials said several arrests and citations were issued over the holiday weekend.

Over at Lake Mead, National Park Service officials said they issued 31 citations and made six arrests. Visitors to the area had to be careful due to storm damage across the recreation area.

“Right before Tropical Storm Hilary, we took a lot of damage actually from a monsoon,” U.S. Park Service public information officer John Haynes told Channel 13 on Labor Day. “This weekend, we did see a lot of washed out roads. We did see some structural damage like leaky roofs. But we did have staff out trying to clear the roads and more importantly, keep people safe.”

RELATED LINK: Strong winds cause problems at Lake Mead harbor

Officials have been warning visitors to be safe while they visit the area. Last month, National Park Service officials said there had been 23 fatalities at the park since the beginning of the year as well as "many serious incidents".

This weekend, deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office were deployed on the Colorado River and Lake Havasu.

According to the sheriff's office, they issued 40 boating citations, made 12 Reckless Operation of a Watercraft arrests, and three arrests for Operating Under the Influence.

Waterway deputies also assisted eight boaters, conducted four waterway rescues, responded to eight medical calls with on-board River Medical Paramedics, and investigated three boat collisions.

Bullhead City police said they were also busy this holiday weekend. They investigated 14 motor vehicle accidents, made 10 criminal arrests, and responded to one non-fatal watercraft accident.