Strong winds cause problems at Lake Mead harbor

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — After being closed for three days because of weather conditions, Lake Mead Recreation Area opened Tuesday morning.

Areas around Lake Mead were hit with thunderstorms and rain — some from Tropical Storm Hilary — the past few days, leading to damages at a marina area and the sinking of at least one boat.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the mangled remains of a boat shelter were seen on the shoreline and the docks leading to the Las Vegas Boat Harbor were closed to the public.

No injuries were reported as a result of the storms, which brought wind gusts of close to 60 miles per hour or more on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

"With regard to the tropical storm, it could have been much worse," said John Haynes of the National Park Service, which oversees the recreation area. "The thunderstorm that hit on Friday was actually a monsoon weather system, not from the hurricane."

Areas in and around the Las Vegas Valley were, however, pelted over the weekend with rain showers, which led to a rise in the lake's water levels.

Bronson Mack, a spokesman for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, tells Channel 13 that the Lake Mead water level has risen nearly half of an inch since Friday.

A worker at the harbor says it's possible that the docks could be reopened to the public sometime this week.