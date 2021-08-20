Multiple cars involved in critical crash near Rancho Drive, Jones Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports a critical crash involving multiple vehicles near the intersection of Rancho Drive and Jones Boulevard.

Police say the crash occurred about 8:20 a.m.

4 or 5 vehicles were involved, according to police.

2 people were transported to UMC Trauma with critical injuries.

Roads are closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

