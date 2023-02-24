Watch Now
Mount Charleston closing some areas this weekend due to snowy weather

Posted at 1:31 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 16:48:17-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parts of Mt. Charleston will be closed Saturday due to weather conditions.

That includes the Spring Mountain visitors gateway, Kyle Canyon picnic area, and the Foxtail and Old Mill snowplay areas.

Officials say it's due to the amount of snow and that plows on main highways might not be able to keep up.

They're advising visitors to avoid traveling to the mountain this weekend and if you do, make sure your car is fully prepared and stocked and to check road conditions.

On Friday, the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon delayed opening due to snow and ice on the roadways.

The Bureau of Land Management said the ice and snow was creating unsafe conditions.

This comes just over a month after a hiker died after he was injured in an avalanche on the Spring Mountains.

The National Weather Service said you can expect winter weather conditions Friday and Saturday.

