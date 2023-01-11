Friends mourn loss of back-country skier Punan Zhou

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner confirms 32-year-old Punan Zhou, of Las Vegas, died in the Spring Mountains on Monday.

Zhou was part of a group of five back-country skiers at Mummy Mountain at Mt. Charleston

The hiker was caught in an avalanche and carried down the mountain for about 500 feet.

Friends located Zhou by his personal locator beacon.

CPR was performed for about 30 minutes by Zhou's friends but was unsuccessful.

Zhou's friends contacted Mt. Charleston Protection District, who reached out to LVMPD Search and Rescue.

Skiers brought Mr. Zhou down the mountain. Rescue officers, Forest Service, firefighters went one mile up into the forest, meeting Zhou's friends at Deer Creek Parking lot

It took about three hours to recover Zhou's body.