Hiker fatally injured in Spring Mountains identified; cause of death yet to be determined

(KTNV) — The identity of a hiker who died in an avalanche in the Spring Mountains has been released.

The Clark County Coroner confirms 32-year-old Punan Vhou, of Las Vegas, died in the Spring Mountains on Monday.

Vhou's cause of death was pending as of this report.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a hiker was fatally injured. A spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service confirmed the death was related to an avalanche.

Authorities investigating the incident are expected to offer more information in a media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.