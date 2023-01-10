Watch Now
Hiker fatally injured in Spring Mountains identified; cause of death yet to be determined

Avalanche risk in some areas of Mount Charleston
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 15:41:53-05

(KTNV) — The identity of a hiker who died in an avalanche in the Spring Mountains has been released.

WATCH LIVE: Authorities share new details about an avalanche in the Spring Mountains that fatally injured a hiker:

The Clark County Coroner confirms 32-year-old Punan Vhou, of Las Vegas, died in the Spring Mountains on Monday.

Vhou's cause of death was pending as of this report.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a hiker was fatally injured. A spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service confirmed the death was related to an avalanche.

Authorities investigating the incident are expected to offer more information in a media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

