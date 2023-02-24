Snow, ice delays opening of Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon will have a delayed opening this morning due to snow and ice on the roadways on Friday morning.

The Bureau of Land Management said the ice and snow are creating "unsafe conditions" on the 16-mile loop drive, though it is unclear when the loop will reopen.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning will go into effect for the Spring and Sheep mountains starting at 10 a.m.

From @blmnv: Opening is delayed this morning for the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area due to ice and snow on the road causing unsafe driving conditions. pic.twitter.com/euC0lbaRZL — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) February 24, 2023

For real-time weather updates, go to ktnv.com/weather.