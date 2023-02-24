Watch Now
Snow, ice delays opening of Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon

The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon will have a delayed opening this morning due to snow and ice on the roadways on Friday morning.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Feb 24, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon will have a delayed opening this morning due to snow and ice on the roadways on Friday morning.

The Bureau of Land Management said the ice and snow are creating "unsafe conditions" on the 16-mile loop drive, though it is unclear when the loop will reopen.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning will go into effect for the Spring and Sheep mountains starting at 10 a.m.

For real-time weather updates, go to ktnv.com/weather.

