13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, February 24, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 30s with a mix of clouds and sun as we kick off Friday, and southeast breezes are blowing at 10-20 mph in parts of Las Vegas. Cloudy conditions develop by midday as southeast gusts hit 20-30 mph, with afternoon highs limited to the mid 50s. We expect mainly dry weather today and tonight in the valley, but rain will develop between Saturday morning and midday, lasting through Saturday evening, before tapering Saturday night. Rainfall amounts will be up to 0.25" in most Las Vegas neighborhoods. Temperatures Saturday start in the mid 40s and climb to the upper 50s, so all wet weather is expected, although Saturday evening could deliver snow on the edges of Las Vegas (favoring the west and south sides of the valley) as freezing levels drop near 3,000 feet.

Sunday will be dry, but cool and breezy with wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s and daytime highs in the low 50s under a mix of clouds and sun. Monday and Tuesday look dry with highs in the mid 50s and southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Our next chance of rain and snow arrives Wednesday, and highs will dip to the low 50s as gusts up to 25 mph continue. Thursday delivers a dip to the mid 30s in the morning with highs in the low 50s as northwest gusts hit 25 mph and deliver a mostly sunny sky.

Snow showers will start flying in the Spring Mountains Friday afternoon and evening before turning heavy tonight through Saturday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the Spring Mountains, the Sheep Range, Lincoln County, and Nye County (excluding Pahrump). Travel will be dangerous in all of those areas on Saturday, with 12" to 24" of snowfall in Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon, and 6" to 12" in Lincoln County.