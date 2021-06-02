Mountain lion euthanized in west Las Vegas on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed that it euthanized a mountain lion on the west side of the Las Vegas valley on Tuesday morning.

NDOW says they received a call for assistance from Las Vegas police around 7 a.m. Police officers blocked off an area near Hualapai Way and Flamingo Road while wardens attempted to sedate the animal.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, the wardens decided to euthanize the mountain lion.

NDOW says it has had numerous situations in the Las Vegas area recently involving mountain lions, coyotes and other wildlife. They say this will continue to be an issue as long as the severe prolonged drought continues. Animals are visiting residential areas in search of food and water.

SIMILAR STORIES

