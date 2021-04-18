Mountain lion caught in Las Vegas released back into wild

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another mountain lion sighting happened on Saturday morning in Las Vegas.
Animal control captured the animal in the northwest part of the valley.
The mountain lion was tranquilized and safely released into the wild, according to authorities.
Thanks to our Animal Control officers for assisting @LVMPD and @NWDOW with safely capturing a mountain lion in the northwest this morning.— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) April 17, 2021
The cat will be tranquilized and returned to the wilderness 👏
📷 Kimberly Astle pic.twitter.com/8BHigGk6Dk