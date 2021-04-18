Watch
Mountain lion caught in Las Vegas released back into wild

Another mountain lion sighting in Las Vegas, the animal was caught and released back into the wild.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 18, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another mountain lion sighting happened on Saturday morning in Las Vegas.

Animal control captured the animal in the northwest part of the valley.

The mountain lion was tranquilized and safely released into the wild, according to authorities.

