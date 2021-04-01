Mountain lion captured in Las Vegas neighborhood, released outside city

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A mountain lion is back home in the wild thanks to Clark County Animal Control after residents of a Las Vegas neighborhood reported seeing her in their community.

According to the county, she was found in the Summit Club residential community in Summerlin, west of Town Center Drive and south of Flamingo Road.

When crews arrived in the area they found a female mountain lion weighing about 60 pounds up about 15 feet in a tree.

RECENT MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS:

Nevada Department of Wildlife officers also were notified and arrived shortly thereafter.

The county says Clark County Animal Control and NDOW officers, using tranquilizer guns, were able to sedate the mountain lion. Animal control officers transported her to the foothills of the Spring Mountains, where NDOW officers administered medicine to reverse the effects of the tranquilizer.

After about 90 minutes, the county says she fully recovered and returned to the wild.

Officials believe the mountain lion is the same one that has been reported in the area in recent weeks.

Watch the video of her release below, courtesy of Clark County.