Mountain lion spotted near Red Rock Country Club in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There’s been another sighting of a mountain lion on the west side of the valley.
A resident who lives near the Red Rock Country Club sent us video of a mountain lion walking up his driveway at about 11:13 p.m. Tuesday.
A mountain lion was also spotted in February near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way.
Last July, a mountain lion was captured in the Summerlin area.
Here are some tips on what to do if you come across a mountain lion:
- Stay calm.
- Never run.
- Do not approach, especially one with kittens or if the mountain lion is eating.
- If the mountain lion is acting aggressively, thrown rocks or sticks or whatever you have handy at the mountain lion.
- Do not crouch or bend down. Try to make yourself appear larger.
- If the animal does attack, always fight back.
