Mountain lion spotted near Red Rock Country Club in west Las Vegas

A mountain lion was spotted in a driveway of a home near Red Rock Country Club late Tuesday night.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Mar 31, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There’s been another sighting of a mountain lion on the west side of the valley.

A resident who lives near the Red Rock Country Club sent us video of a mountain lion walking up his driveway at about 11:13 p.m. Tuesday.

A mountain lion was also spotted in February near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way.

PREVIOUS: Mountain lion spotted in Las Vegas neighborhood

Last July, a mountain lion was captured in the Summerlin area.

PREVIOUS: Mountain lion captured in Summerlin on the way back to the wild

Here are some tips on what to do if you come across a mountain lion:

  • Stay calm.
  • Never run.
  • Do not approach, especially one with kittens or if the mountain lion is eating.
  • If the mountain lion is acting aggressively, thrown rocks or sticks or whatever you have handy at the mountain lion.
  • Do not crouch or bend down. Try to make yourself appear larger.
  • If the animal does attack, always fight back.

MAP OF THE AREA

