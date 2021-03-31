Mountain lion spotted near Red Rock Country Club in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There’s been another sighting of a mountain lion on the west side of the valley.

A resident who lives near the Red Rock Country Club sent us video of a mountain lion walking up his driveway at about 11:13 p.m. Tuesday.

A mountain lion was also spotted in February near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way.

PREVIOUS: Mountain lion spotted in Las Vegas neighborhood

Last July, a mountain lion was captured in the Summerlin area.

PREVIOUS: Mountain lion captured in Summerlin on the way back to the wild

Here are some tips on what to do if you come across a mountain lion:

Stay calm.

Never run.

Do not approach, especially one with kittens or if the mountain lion is eating.

If the mountain lion is acting aggressively, thrown rocks or sticks or whatever you have handy at the mountain lion.

Do not crouch or bend down. Try to make yourself appear larger.

If the animal does attack, always fight back.

MAP OF THE AREA

