Motorcyclists sue Henderson business, accuse them of hiding bikes before and after Hells Angels attack

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Three motorcyclists who said they were injured during a 2022 shooting between the Hells Angels and Vagos motorcycle gangs are now suing a Henderson dealership.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, the three men are suing Henderson Harley-Davidson.

The men claim the dealership knew the attack was going to happen and allowed the Hells Angels gang members to store their motorcycles at a "secured and non-public area" at their business.

They go on to state they passed the Highway 95 exit on Wagonwheel and that's when the Hells Angels members opened fire. At least seven people were injured and the men claimed they had significant, life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

SUSPECTS ARRESTED: Shooting involving rival motorcycle gangs on US 95 in Henderson leaves 7 injured, 2 critically

According to the lawsuit, the men also claim after the shooting, the same gang members were allowed to returned to Henderson Harley-Davidson where they hid their bikes.

"[The dealership] employees were complicit in their actions since they were aware the shooting," the suit reads in part. "[They] negligently failed to manage, maintain, inspect, control, supervise the premises thereby causing and/or allowing a hazard or dangerous condition to exist."

The men are suing for over $60,000 in damages as well as attorney's fees.

As for the seven alleged Hells Angels members who are facing charges, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones has scheduled their trial for May 28, 2024.

The men are facing over two dozen charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, battery and assault with weapons. The seven Hells Angels, identified as Richard Devries, Russell Smith, Stephen Alo, Cameron Treich, Taylor Rodriguez, Aaron Chun, and Rayann Mollasgo, have pleaded not guilty to those charges.

They are currently out on bail and could face up to 40 years in prison, if convicted of attempted murder with a weapon.