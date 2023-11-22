Motorcyclist rescued after crash at Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — Two motorcyclists have been rescued and could face charges after illegally driving into Death Valley National Park.

According to the National Park Service, the incident happened on Saturday.

Rangers said two men from California allegedly bypassed a locked gate, concrete barriers, and closure signs to drive motorcycles on Titus Canyon Road. Titus Canyon Road has been closed while crews clean up the flood damage caused by Hurricane Hilary. The men told authorities they were following a map app that showed the road was open and bypassed the closure signs.

One of the men crashed his motorcycle and broke his collarbone, along with other non-life-threatening injuries. The men called 911 using a satellite phone just before sunset.

According to Park Service officials, they weren't able to reach the man in a timely manner due to road conditions so they called for helicopter assistance. The U.S. Navy's VX-31 helicopter was dispatched from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. They took the man and his companion to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital to be treated.

National Park Service officials said charges are pending.