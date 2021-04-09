Motorcyclist killed near Craig, Martin Luther King Boulevard

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was killed shortly before 6 p.m. near Craig Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation indicated a male motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Craig approaching Martin Luther King.

Eastbound traffic on Craig was stopped at the intersection for a solid red light. At that time, a Chevrolet SUV was making a left hand turn from Craig to travel southbound on Martin Luther King. The Chevrolet had a solid green left turn arrow. The motorcycle failed to stop at the red light, continued into the intersection, and struck the front of the Chevrolet.

The motorcyclist then struck a Ford SUV in the northbound travel lanes of Martin Luther King. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the motorcyclist dead on scene. The motorcyclist is believed to be in his early 20s.

The drivers of both SUV’s remained on scene. Impairment is not known to be a factor at this time. Officers are expected to remain on scene until their investigation is completed. The public is asked to avoid the area due to road closures.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after notification has been made.