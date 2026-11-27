HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Interstate 11 on Thursday night.

Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol says the motorcycle and a sedan collided south of Horizon Drive just before 8:30 p.m.

The investigation forced the closure of southbound lanes of the interstate near the crash for several hours, officials said.

State police described the motorcyclist as an adult male. They did not release his name.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene of the crash, which NSP said is still under investigation. In a preliminary release, NSP did not give any indication of what caused the collision or whether impairment played a role.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Major Incident Reconstruction Team is said to be investigating.

Thursday's crash marks at least the sixth fatal collision in what has been a deadly month for motorcyclists on Clark County roads.

Two of those fatal collisions occurred on stretches of Blue Diamond Road, prompting the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to conduct a speeding enforcement operation that resulted in two arrests, 61 citations and the impounding of two vehicles.