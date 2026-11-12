Driver 'accelerated' into traffic before fatal motorcycle crash on Tropicana Avenue, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say a driver accelerated into traffic before hitting a motorcyclist on Tropicana Avenue on Thursday.

The motorcyclist, a 49-year-old man from Las Vegas, was pronounced dead on scene.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives reviewed witness statements, surveillance video and dash camera footage as part of their investigation.

TRAFFIC CAM: Fatal crash at Tropicana and Spencer

According to police, the motorcycle rider was traveling westbound on Tropicana Avenue, west of Spencer Street, when he was hit by a 2021 Toyota CHR just before 9:30 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota, a 52-year-old woman, was leaving the Go Car Wash at 1650 E. Tropicana Avenue before the crash, police said.

"A collision occurred when the Toyota quickly accelerated south over the concrete curb, though the landscaping rocks, bushes, and over the sidewalk into the westbound travel lanes of Tropicana," investigators wrote.

The Toyota crossed into the motorcycle's path, and police say the rider applied the breaks, causing the bike to flip over.

"The motorcycle and rider struck the left side of the Toyota, where the rider was run over by the Toyota," according to police.

Police say the driver of the Toyota was taken to University Medical Center "for suspected minor injuries and an ongoing investigation."

As of Friday morning, police have not said whether she could face charges.

Thursday's crash is at least the third fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Las Vegas area roads this week.

Police also responded to crashes with similar circumstances on Blue Diamond Road on Monday and Tuesday.