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Motorcyclist killed in second fatal accident within days on Blue Diamond Road

Tuesday Blue Diamond Road fatal crash
KTNV
Tuesday Blue Diamond Road fatal crash
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ENTERPRISE, Nev. — A motorcyclist was killed following an early morning incident near Enterprise on Tuesday, the second within days on Blue Diamond Road.

Just before 7 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle near the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Jones Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Blue Diamond Road:

21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Blue Diamond Road

As of 9 a.m., traffic is delayed in the area due to road closures.

The fatal accident was the second on Blue Diamond Road this week, with another motorcyclist killed Monday afternoon following a vehicle collision at the Kulka Road intersection. In that incident, a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle struck a vehicle attempting to make a left turn. The motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident.

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