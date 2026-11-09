Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Blue Diamond Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of a fatal motorcycle collision on Blue Diamond Road.

The collision happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Kulka Road, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, and the motorcycle rider has been pronounced dead.

Blue Diamond Road is closed between SR-159 and Orduno Street, according to the RTC.

"Please avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing," a spokesperson stated.

This is a developing story. Additional information was not immediately released by local authorities.