Motorcyclist dies in crash on Northshore Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on State Route 167 at mile marker 16 after driving too fast on a curve Sunday, according to the Nevada State Police.

Police say that a motorcyclist, 44-year-old Nicholas Sean Miller, driving a red Ducati Panigale, was traveling north on State Route 167, just north of mile marker 16, when he was traveling too fast for a curve in the roadway and drove into a desert area.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol's Major Incident Reconstruction team.

As of now, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 20 fatalities.