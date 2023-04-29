Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck while speeding in central Las Vegas valley collision, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 27-year-old man has died after being ejected from his motorcycle in a fatal collision in the central valley on Friday.

The fatal collision occurred on South Decatur Boulevard, south of Doe Avenue at approximately 11:16 p.m. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video surveillance indicated a 2022 Dodge Ram truck was northbound on Decatur Boulevard in the left travel lane approaching Doe Avenue while a 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob motorcycle was traveling northbound on Decatur Boulevard.

Police say the collision occurred when the front of the Harley-Davidson struck the rear of the Dodge while traveling at a high rate of speed. The Harley-Davidson rider was ejected from the motorcycle.

Arriving emergency medical personnel determined the rider had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the collision scene.

The occupants of the Dodge remained at the collision scene and claimed minor injuries, and the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation.

The motorcyclist's death marked the 41st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2023. This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Departments Collision Investigation Section.