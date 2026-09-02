Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist died after a collision with a vehicle last week in Henderson, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Wigwam Parkway.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling south on Green Valley Parkway at a high rate of speed when they collided with a vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Wigwam Parkway.

Police said the motorcyclist died from their injuries on Aug. 31. The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously injured, according to HPD.