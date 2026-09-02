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Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Henderson

The crash happened Aug. 29 at the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Wigwam Parkway.
Henderson Police Department, HPD
KTNV
Henderson Police Department, HPD
Posted

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist died after a collision with a vehicle last week in Henderson, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Wigwam Parkway.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling south on Green Valley Parkway at a high rate of speed when they collided with a vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Wigwam Parkway.

Police said the motorcyclist died from their injuries on Aug. 31. The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously injured, according to HPD.

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