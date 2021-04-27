Motorcyclist dead after crash on Las Vegas Boulevard

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash that involved a truck near Lake Mead and Las Vegas boulevards.

Police say the crash happened about 7:30 p.m. and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and impairment is not suspected.

The intersection is closed off at this time, please avoid the area.

VIEW OF THE SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

