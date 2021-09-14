Motorcyclist dead, 1 person airlifted to hospital after crash involving SUV near Jean

JEAN (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says it responded to a crash involving an SUV and Motorcycle at about 4 p.m. near Jean on state Route 161 at mile marker 1CL.

Upon arrival, NHP says it was determined that the rider of the motorcycle was dead.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted to University Medical Center Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

All travel lanes are currently open while an investigation is being conducted.

Impairment is unknown at this time .

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.