Motorcycle rider killed in collision with wild burro near Corn Creek Road

(KTNV) — U.S. 95 has reopened after a fatal collision between a motorcycle rider and a wild burro on Friday night.

Southbound lanes of the highway were shut down at approximately 10:44 p.m. near Corn Creek Road, according to information from the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol.

According to state police, a motorcycle rider crashed into a wild burro on the roadway. The rider, an adult male who was not publicly identified, died at the scene.

State police did not immediately say whether the burro was also killed.

"Further information will be provided following the preliminary investigation," an NSP spokesperson stated.

The roadway had reopened as of 1:19 a.m. Saturday, according to an update NSP posted on X.