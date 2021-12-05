Motorcycle rider killed in collision at Craig Road, Rancho Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was killed in a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Rancho Drive and Craig Road early Sunday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

The crash between a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R 600 and a 2002 Ford Ranger happened at approximately 5:23 a.m.

According to police, the driver of the Ford was traveling southbound on Rancho approaching Craig Road when the rider of the Suzuki motorcycle "entered the intersection against a solid red light."

The front end of the motorcycle hit the front left side of the pickup truck and the rider was critically injured. They were transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, where the rider was pronounced deceased "despite all life-saving efforts."

The driver of the Ford pickup was not injured, police said. They remained at the scene of the crash and did not show any signs of impairment.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. The identity of the deceased had not been made public at the time of this report.

