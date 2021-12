HENDERSON (KTNV) — Saturday night at about 7:00 p.m. the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal crash involving 4 vehicles at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Bluegrass Lane.

Police say one person was transported to an area hospital where they died. 3 others were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastern Avenue, between Windmill Lane and Robindale Road, was closed to travel in all directions.