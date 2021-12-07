Driver arrested for fatal DUI after multi-car crash on Eastern Ave. in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after a fatal, multi-car collision in Henderson on Saturday, according to the city's police department.

Dustin J. Porter is accused of DUI resulting in death and fail to obey at a controlled intersection, Henderson police announced in a press release.

PREVIOUS: 1 dead, 3 injured in multi-car crash on Eastern Avenue in Henderson

Porter was driving westbound on Bluegrass Lane, approaching Eastern Ave., when police say he failed to stop at a posted stop sign. He's accused of crashing into another car and "subsequently causing a collision with two other vehicles."

The driver of the car struck by Porter's vehicle was transported to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries. A third driver was also transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover from their injuries, police said. Porter sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic in all directions at the intersection was shut down for approximately five hours while police investigated the crash.

"Speed and impairment are considered factors in this incident," police said.

According to Henderson police, this is the eighth crash-related fatality in their jurisdiction in 2021.