2 motorcycles involved in crash near Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say two motorcycles were involved in a crash on Blue Diamond Road at Red Rock Canyon Road on Saturday at about 12:30 p.m.

Blue Diamond Road is closed in all directions at State Route 159/Red Rock Canyon Road.

Avoid the area and plan other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

