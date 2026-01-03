Motorcycle rider identified in fatal collision with wild burro near Corn Creek Road

UPDATE | Jan. 6

Nevada State Police have shared additional information regarding a fatal crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a wild burro.

The motorcyclist has now been identified as 59-year-old David Gene Aughinbaugh, a resident of North Las Vegas.

ORIGINAL STORY

U.S. 95 has reopened after a fatal collision between a motorcycle rider and a wild burro on Friday night.

Southbound lanes of the highway were shut down at approximately 10:44 p.m. near Corn Creek Road, according to information from the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol.

According to state police, a motorcycle rider crashed into a wild burro on the roadway. The rider, an adult male who was not publicly identified, died at the scene.

In response to an email requesting more information, state police told Channel 13 the burro was also killed in the collision, and the Nevada Department of Transportation removed its carcass from the highway.

"Further information will be provided following the preliminary investigation," an NSP spokesperson stated.

The roadway had reopened as of 1:19 a.m. Saturday, according to an update NSP posted on X.