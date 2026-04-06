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Motorcycle rider dies in collision on 215 beltway near Sahara, Nevada State Police say

Fatal motorcycle crash
KTNV
Troopers with the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol investigate a fatal motorcycle collision on the 215 beltway on Monday, April 6, 2026.
Fatal motorcycle crash
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal motorcycle crash is under investigation in the west Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning, according to information from Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the 215 beltway near Sahara Avenue at 1:46 a.m., NSP officials told Channel 13 in an email.

A preliminary investigation has led troopers to believe that a motorcycle rider "traveled right, leaving the roadway," a spokesperson stated. The rider, an adult male who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Further information will be provided following the preliminary investigation," state police wrote.

The crash prompted the temporary closure of two southbound lanes of the 215 beltway.

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