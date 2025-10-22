Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Morning storms bring lightning, power outages to Las Vegas valley

Thunderstorms roll over the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning
KTNV
Thunderstorms roll over the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After heavy thunderstorms soaked many parts of the Las Vegas valley and brought lightning early this morning, we're expecting a few more possible showers until noon.

However, the worst is finished for Las Vegas as many people are wrapping up their morning commutes.

Things will dry up through Wednesday afternoon, with a high temperature expected to hit 81 degrees.

Thousands are without power as NV Energy reports multiple outages across Clark County.

Power outages Oct. 22, 2025

Check out the latest forecast for meteorologist Justin Bruce

Early T'Showers, Sunny Afternoon

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.