Morning storms bring lightning, power outages to Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After heavy thunderstorms soaked many parts of the Las Vegas valley and brought lightning early this morning, we're expecting a few more possible showers until noon.

However, the worst is finished for Las Vegas as many people are wrapping up their morning commutes.

Things will dry up through Wednesday afternoon, with a high temperature expected to hit 81 degrees.

Thousands are without power as NV Energy reports multiple outages across Clark County.

NV Energy

