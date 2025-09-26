LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For decades, trade jobs have been seen as a male-dominated field. But here in the Las Vegas valley, that narrative is starting to change, and women are stepping into the spotlight.

From plumbers and electricians to operating engineers, more women are breaking barriers and finding success in the trades.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to two local women about the passion they have for the work they do:

More women in Southern Nevada are building careers in the trades

With major projects underway across Southern Nevada, industry leaders say there’s plenty of work to go around.

Raquel Dominguez, 31, and Demi Cobar, 35, are two of the women proving that construction sites aren’t just for men.

“When a woman is on site, it’s kind of like, I see you, girl,” said Dominguez, a building inspector and first-year apprentice.

She is now working as an operating engineer on one of the valley’s biggest projects, the new A’s stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

“I applied as an apprentice, got called a year later, and here I am, working on a major project. It’s really exciting,” Dominguez said.

Cobar, an electrician and second-year apprentice, recently started on a job near the airport. She says the work has changed her life.

“Doing this career path, I have stability, medical, dental… I never had an opportunity like this before in my life,” Cobar said. “It’s fueled another passion I didn’t even know I had; I realized I was engineering-inclined.”

Both women say being underestimated comes with the territory, but they’re proving that size and gender don’t limit skill.

“Just because I’m a woman doesn’t mean that I’m not capable,” Cobar said.

“I’m 5-feet, 110 pounds, but I’m out there!” Dominguez added.

Their stories reflect a growing trend. In 2019, women made up just 2% of trade apprentices in Southern Nevada.

Today, they make up nearly 9% — making women the fastest-growing group in the local skilled labor industry, according to the Southern Nevada Building Trades Union.

Industry leaders say Nevada’s apprenticeship model is helping drive that growth, offering “earn while you learn” opportunities that let workers train while earning a paycheck and benefits.

And with massive projects like the A’s ballpark, the Brightline West high-speed rail, and the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion in the works, the demand for skilled labor is only expected to grow.

For women like Dominguez and Cobar, the choice to pursue the trades has provided more than a paycheck. It’s about stability, personal growth, and pride in building something that will last for generations.

How to Get Involved