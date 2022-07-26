LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another round of scattered thunderstorms could hit the Las Vegas valley as early as 11 a.m. on Tuesday, 13 Action News meteorologists predict.

A flood watch issued by the National Weather Service should remain in effect through Tuesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible in the flood watch area, which includes parts of Southern Nevada. With the flood watch comes a reminder from officials to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" when you encounter standing water in the road.

⚠️Flash Flood Watch expanded to include parts of southern Nevada and eastern California through late tonight⚠️ Rainfall rates of 1-2"/hour possible. If you encounter a flooded roadway; remember Turn Around, Don’t Drown! #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/BRINskHshF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 26, 2022

Temperatures started out in the 70s on Tuesday and were expected to remain in the mid-90s through the afternoon due to the rain-cooled air and high humidity.

The afternoon and evening storm chances were expected to hover around 30% on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but dip to 20% on Friday.

Another afternoon in Southern Nevada where it will be feast or famine when it comes to who gets monsoon rainfall. We'll be on guard for the threat of flash flooding the next couple days. https://t.co/R3edcqjnc7 — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) July 26, 2022

Highs are expected to remain in the mid- to upper-90s through Thursday. They'll reach close to 100 degrees on Friday and remain between 102 and 103 degrees through early next week, forecasters say.

Breezes are expected to remain light — under 15 mph most of the time — with the exception of gusty thunderstorm winds, where they happen.

