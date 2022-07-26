LAS VEGAS — Monsoon mugginess delivers another round of scattered thunderstorms today. Storms around Southern Nevada will deliver localized downpours that may cause flash flooding, and there's a Flood Watch in effect through tonight. It's in the upper 70s this morning with a partly cloudy sky, and afternoon highs will be limited to the mid 90s due to the rain-cooled air and high humidity. In Las Vegas we expect the afternoon and evening storm chance to hover at 30% today, Wednesday, and Thursday, dip to 20% Friday, and fall to 10% this weekend and early next week. The high humidity levels will go down a notch this weekend, but remain somewhat noticeable. Highs remain in the mid-to-upper 90s through Thursday, are near 100° Friday, and reach 102°-103° this weekend through early next week. Outside of gusty thunderstorm winds, breezes are expected to stay light, under 15 mph most of the time.