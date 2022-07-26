LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the monsoon continues, The Southern Nevada Water Authority is urging you to not water your yards for a few days.

The department also says these summer rains aren't going to end the drought.

"The water that is in the Colorado River system and Lake Mead comes primarily from the high mountains and the snow pack in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah," said Dough Bennett, the conservation manager for SWNA. "That's going to be the bulk of all the water that enters the system. So while rainfall may help us reduce the demand on our supplies, don't count on rainfall to fill up Lake Mead and end our drought."

With rainfall that can take place in Southern Nevada during the summer, you might be wondering if that rain will end our Lake Mead drought?



We answer that question and explain how you can help make an impact on our water supply when you get rain at your home or business. pic.twitter.com/WH0bJx1Uvx — Southern Nevada Water Authority (@SNWA_H2O) July 25, 2022

He also adds that saving water when it doesn't need to be used for landscape watering is critical for the community.