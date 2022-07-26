Watch Now
Local NewsDrought Crisis

Does monsoon season help with the drought at Lake Mead? The Southern Nevada Water Authority answers

Posted at 6:59 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 22:18:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the monsoon continues, The Southern Nevada Water Authority is urging you to not water your yards for a few days.

The department also says these summer rains aren't going to end the drought.

"The water that is in the Colorado River system and Lake Mead comes primarily from the high mountains and the snow pack in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah," said Dough Bennett, the conservation manager for SWNA. "That's going to be the bulk of all the water that enters the system. So while rainfall may help us reduce the demand on our supplies, don't count on rainfall to fill up Lake Mead and end our drought."

He also adds that saving water when it doesn't need to be used for landscape watering is critical for the community.

