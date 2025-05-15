Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in identifying woman found at cliff bottom

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a woman whose body was found in the Beaver Dam area on Friday, May 9.

The body was found at the bottom of an 80-foot cliff.

The woman was found about four miles south of the TA truck stop in Beaver Dam and one mile west of the I-15.

Officials believe that the woman fell from the top of the cliff and had been in the location for several weeks.

The woman had matted, shoulder-length hair.

Due to the decomposition of the body, there's a limited physical description, but the woman was found wearing:

Grey White Fable sweatpants in a size medium

Black Vegas Golden Knights knit cap

White and blue Nautica brand tennis shoes with no laces in a size 10

Black Twisted Soul sweatpants in a size large

Red long-sleeve Adidas t-shirt with Southern Utah Basketball in a size large

Black H&M t-shirt in an extra large

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (928) 753-2141.

