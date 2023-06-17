Watch Now
Watch: Mohave County Sheriff's deputy saves man from house fire

Posted at 3:13 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 18:20:12-04

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — A man is alive thanks to the quick-thinking of a deputy with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Last Saturday, Deputy Cardenas responded to the scene of a home that had gone up in flames.

Neighbors then told Cardenas that a man was trapped inside. He spent several minutes trying to find him and finally made contact. The man told him the door wouldn't open and he was stuck inside.

Cardenas then ripped a "window enclosure" off the home and the man was able to climb out to safety.

Officials with the Northern Arizona Fire District said the entire home was engulfed in fire a few minutes.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured in that incident.

