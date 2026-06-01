Mohave County resident dies of hantavirus, Arizona health officials say

KINGMAN, AZ (KTNV) — A Mohave County resident is the first confirmed hantavirus-related death within the Kingman service area, Arizona health officials announced Monday.

According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the source of the exposure could not be determined. The health department said local transmission "cannot be ruled out."

The type of hantavirus found in Arizona is known as Sin Nombre virus, which health officials said is primarily carried by deer mice.

"It is different from the Andes virus that recently received national media attention and was linked to a cruise ship investigation in South America," the Mohave County health department said.

According to health officials, most infections of Sin Nombre occur when people breathe in dust contaminated with the urine, droppings, saliva or nesting materials of infected rodents. The health department said it is not known to spread from person to person.

To learn more about Sin Nombre hantavirus and how to protect yourself, click HERE.