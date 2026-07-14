Mobile grocery store bringing affordable produce to Southern Nevada neighborhoods

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Just One Project's "Groceries on the Go" Bus is a program that aims to increase access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.

Tuesday morning, locals will have the opportunity to shop at the bus's stop at the Westside Education Training Center to shop for produce that costs as little as a dollar a pound.

We know from health officials that food insecurity remains a challenge here in Southern Nevada. The Groceries on the Go bus is another way to ensure that locals have access to fresh, healthy foods.

Founder and CEO of The Just One Project Brooke Neubauer says the bus makes more than 35 stops a month in multiple ZIP codes, food deserts and local neighborhoods that have low access to affordable fruits, vegetables and groceries.

"Many clients at the Just One Project do not have the luxury of living in a ZIP code with multiple grocery stores," Neubauer said. "So programs like this are completely crucial to affordable access to groceries that they need to, one, not be food insecure, and two, have healthy, nutritious diets for health."

Locals can shop at the bus from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 1099 C Street in Las Vegas.

Cash, card, EBT and SNAP will be accepted. Shoppers who spend $30 will receive a free protein item.

You can find out more information on where the bus will be next on The Just One Project's website here.