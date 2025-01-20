Missing pilot's condition unknown after plane is found near Mt. Jefferson, officials say

MOUNT JEFFERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Officials have confirmed they have found the plane of the missing pilot, Michael Martin, after weeks of searching.

According to Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis, the plane was found on Saturday near Mount Jefferson — about two hours north of Tonopah — with "significant damage."

While the plane has been found, there is still no word on the condition or location of Martin — the only known occupant of the aircraft.

The elevation and terrain of the mountains have made the crash site inaccessible by foot, but according to Lewis, they are working on getting helicopters closer to the scene.

On Jan. 2, Martin, a seasoned pilot and engineer, took off from the North Las Vegas Airport on a "routine flight," but he and the aircraft he was flying mysteriously disappeared.

After weeks of searching, law enforcement suspended their search after finding no concrete results. Martin's family then went to the public to ask for help from volunteers in searching for the missing 65-year-old.

A missing person's report obtained by Channel 13 from law enforcement indicates that Martin may have been upset and packed a handgun with him before he left.

"Michael drinks occasional but does not do drugs. Michael has no known medical conditions. He is not suicidal and can take care of himself," the report states. "...[he] is not on parole or probation. Michael may have $20.00 on his person. He does have access to credit and debit cards."